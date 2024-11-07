Robert W. Baird Lowers Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target to $13.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CERT. UBS Group upgraded Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Certara from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Certara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

CERT stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Certara will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $578,318.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,661.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $552,503.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Daventry Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 153.0% in the second quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,308,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after buying an additional 791,405 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,404,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,747,000 after purchasing an additional 579,349 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the third quarter valued at $4,457,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Certara by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 997,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after acquiring an additional 282,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,079,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 273,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

