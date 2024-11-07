Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Workiva (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s current price.
WK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.
Workiva Stock Up 4.0 %
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $185.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workiva will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $205,970.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,570.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Workiva by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 896.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Workiva Company Profile
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
