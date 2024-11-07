Robert Alan Hansen Acquires 1,050 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Stock

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Alan Hansen bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.26 per share, with a total value of $74,823.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,657.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE AIN opened at $80.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.91. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.51 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 1st quarter worth about $679,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 23,018 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,970,000 after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,529,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,041,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Albany International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Albany International from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Albany International from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

