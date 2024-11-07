Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $131.92 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00006409 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75,363.01 or 1.00019427 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00006590 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000831 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00005748 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00060065 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

