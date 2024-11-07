Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Robert W. Baird

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RVLV. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

Revolve Group Price Performance

RVLV stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.94. 157,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,090. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.05. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $937,158.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,350. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $937,158.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,350. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $870,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,946 shares of company stock worth $10,075,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 249.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 91.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolve Group

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

