Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Republic Services Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $207.07 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.49 and a 52 week high of $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.10.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.