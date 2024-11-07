Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 8.8% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned about 0.12% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $143,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,092.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

REGN opened at $816.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,035.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1,038.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $783.57 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.