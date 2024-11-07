Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

REG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $72.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.48. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $75.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.50). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $360.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 3.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Regency Centers by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

