Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

RXRX stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The business had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 521,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,803.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,340,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,515,146.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 521,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,803.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,682 shares of company stock worth $1,107,868 over the last 90 days. 15.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.