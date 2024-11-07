Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Humacyte (HUMA)

Humacyte (NASDAQ: HUMA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/5/2024 – Humacyte had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Humacyte was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Humacyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Humacyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Humacyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Humacyte had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Humacyte was upgraded by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,525,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,292. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $627.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.47. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 157,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $854,755.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,519,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,076,004.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $2,235,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,677,262 shares in the company, valued at $23,350,613.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 157,704 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $854,755.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,519,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,076,004.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,084,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,869,996. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

