Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Humacyte (HUMA)

Humacyte (NASDAQ: HUMA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/5/2024 – Humacyte had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2024 – Humacyte was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2024 – Humacyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/18/2024 – Humacyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/10/2024 – Humacyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/20/2024 – Humacyte had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/9/2024 – Humacyte was upgraded by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating.
Humacyte Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,525,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,292. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $627.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.47. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $9.97.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Humacyte
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.
