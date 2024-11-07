Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Harmonic (HLIT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT):
- 10/29/2024 – Harmonic had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2024 – Harmonic had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2024 – Harmonic was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.
- 10/29/2024 – Harmonic was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.
- 10/29/2024 – Harmonic had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2024 – Harmonic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/15/2024 – Harmonic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Harmonic Trading Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $15.46.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.
