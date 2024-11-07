RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Stock Performance
ROLL opened at $316.52 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 153.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.12.
About RBC Bearings
