Raymond James Cuts ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target to C$48.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATS. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ATS from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ATS from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.14.

ATS traded down C$0.46 on Thursday, hitting C$40.25. 174,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,129. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.61. ATS has a 52 week low of C$33.47 and a 52 week high of C$60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.36.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.03). ATS had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of C$694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$689.19 million.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

