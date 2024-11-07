Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,586 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Intel Stock Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

