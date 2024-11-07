Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 16,246 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 16,246 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 65.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 1.1 %

PBR opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 15.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 34.68%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

