Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE FDS opened at $478.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.84 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FDS. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.57.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,259.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,259.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,362 shares of company stock worth $11,450,695. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

