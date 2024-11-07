Radnor Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1,029.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 26,632 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Novartis by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $106.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.55. The firm has a market cap of $218.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVS

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.