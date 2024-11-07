Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $201.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.91 and its 200 day moving average is $188.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $156.79 and a 52 week high of $201.85. The stock has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

