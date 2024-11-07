Radnor Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of V stock opened at $307.36 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.97 and a 1 year high of $309.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.69 and its 200-day moving average is $274.20. The stock has a market cap of $560.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.74.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

