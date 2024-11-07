Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,295 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2024

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Sysco by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,984,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,758,000 after buying an additional 1,637,232 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,623,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Sysco by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,740 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 49.8% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,012,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,746,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

Sysco Stock Up 0.9 %

SYY stock opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.