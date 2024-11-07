Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,295 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Sysco by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,984,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,758,000 after buying an additional 1,637,232 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,623,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Sysco by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,740 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 49.8% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,012,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,746,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.

Sysco Stock Up 0.9 %

SYY stock opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

