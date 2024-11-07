QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,588 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.34% of QuidelOrtho worth $10,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 907.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the first quarter worth $86,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 17,095.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL stock opened at $39.96 on Thursday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.43.

A number of research firms have commented on QDEL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

