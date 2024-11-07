Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.810-5.910 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $602.9 million-$605.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $599.4 million. Qualys also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.28-1.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.80.

Qualys stock traded up $31.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.23. 2,996,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.32. Qualys has a 12 month low of $119.17 and a 12 month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $164,654.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,508.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $164,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,885,508.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $876,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,493,851.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

