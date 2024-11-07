Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given New $160.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.80.

Qualys Trading Up 24.2 %

QLYS stock opened at $159.23 on Wednesday. Qualys has a 1-year low of $119.17 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $165,446.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,273.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $165,446.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,273.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $77,468.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,501,252.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Qualys by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 2,459.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 41,450 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Qualys by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 108,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

