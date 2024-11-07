QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.88.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $172.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,519,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,004,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $119.15 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $192.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.