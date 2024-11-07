QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,885 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.3% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,279 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 60,297 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.88.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,933,935. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.15 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $196.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

