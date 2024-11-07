Q4 EPS Estimates for Globus Medical Reduced by Roth Capital

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Globus Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.

GMED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.09.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Globus Medical stock opened at $82.70 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $84.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 275.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.16.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $625.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.69 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In related news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,055,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,318.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 536,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,242,076. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,318.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,514,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,245,000 after buying an additional 35,054 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 25.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,504,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,335,000 after purchasing an additional 503,745 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.7% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,718,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,699,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,478,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

