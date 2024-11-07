Q4 EPS Estimate for Diamondback Energy Lowered by Analyst

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $3.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.46. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $17.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.64.

FANG opened at $183.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.55. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $145.70 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 99.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

