Q3 EPS Estimate for Ramaco Resources Decreased by Analyst

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on METC

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of METC opened at $12.42 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth $93,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 12.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,591,146 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,795,000 after purchasing an additional 130,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.