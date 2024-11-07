Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Up 14.6% on Earnings Beat

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $103.74 and last traded at $103.74. Approximately 827,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 586,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.50.

The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.31 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%.

Get Q2 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Q2 news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $36,634.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,671.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $36,634.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,671.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $102,716.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 227,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,376,446.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,963 shares of company stock worth $3,109,699 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Q2 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 45.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,101,000.

Q2 Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.