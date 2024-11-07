PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 302,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,475,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at PulteGroup
In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PulteGroup Price Performance
Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $129.17 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.60 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.47.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PulteGroup Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.90%.
PulteGroup Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.
