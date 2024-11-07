PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 302,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,475,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $129.17 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.60 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.