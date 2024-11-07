PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $57,800.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $57,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at $325,211.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Steven Pantelick sold 12,831 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $183,611.61.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Steven Pantelick sold 1,147 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $17,055.89.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $60,840.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $56,120.00.

PubMatic Price Performance

NASDAQ PUBM traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 413,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,472. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.39. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $25.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.07 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,582,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 28,255.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 290,465 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 211,520 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,711,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

