PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.600-6.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. PTC also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.60-6.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.67.

PTC stock traded up $8.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.04. 1,730,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,820. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.13. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $199.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.83, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $685,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

