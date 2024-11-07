PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $202.00 at Piper Sandler

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $182.00 to $202.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PTC from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Shares of PTC traded down $6.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PTC has a one year low of $148.01 and a one year high of $199.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.13.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $626.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.49 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PTC by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 32,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

