Prudent Investors Network Inc. Has $501,000 Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Prudent Investors Network Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.2% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Prudent Investors Network Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 257.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Moller Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 38,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PHB opened at $18.27 on Thursday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $18.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

