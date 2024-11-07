Propel (TSE:PRL) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Raymond James

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised Propel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Ventum Financial set a C$38.00 price target on Propel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Propel Price Performance

Shares of TSE:PRL traded up $2.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.72. 295,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,642. Propel has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. Propel had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Propel will post 5.3923205 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Propel

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company’s lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

