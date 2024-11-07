Principal Real Estate Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $11.31.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
