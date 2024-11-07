Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 276 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.69% of NVR worth $510,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in NVR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVR by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in NVR by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 25 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in NVR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,679. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,679. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NVR shares. Bank of America cut their target price on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NVR Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NVR opened at $9,202.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,818.01 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9,434.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8,472.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $125.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 496.62 EPS for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

