Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $420.53 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,423,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 309,641 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.22% of Essex Property Trust worth $420,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 27,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 425,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,881,000 after purchasing an additional 424,157 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,594,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,832,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,701,000 after purchasing an additional 147,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 553,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,348,000 after purchasing an additional 140,294 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $293.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.64 and a 12-month high of $317.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.77.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.88 by ($2.04). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $450.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 114.49%.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total value of $2,308,430.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,661.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,402 shares of company stock worth $6,399,663 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESS. Truist Financial upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.40.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

