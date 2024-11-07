Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,377,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351,372 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Zoetis worth $464,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $170.37 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.17.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 52.59%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

