Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.22% of Markel Group worth $859,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 323.4% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 43.3% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 1,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,651.83.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,646.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,317.00 and a 52-week high of $1,670.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,568.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1,571.31.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

