Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.400-3.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Primoris Services also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.40-3.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.39. The company had a trading volume of 466,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Primoris Services has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $79.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.30.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Primoris Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

PRIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Primoris Services from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Primoris Services from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,351,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 162,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,288.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John M. Perisich sold 4,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $242,954.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,281 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,288.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,391 shares of company stock worth $3,075,454 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

