Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.67.

Primerica Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of PRI stock opened at $290.94 on Monday. Primerica has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $295.67. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.42.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primerica will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total transaction of $507,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,081.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total value of $507,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,081.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total transaction of $757,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,322 shares in the company, valued at $11,446,071.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,015 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.6% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.6% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 15.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

