Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Robert W. Baird

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PINC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

Premier Price Performance

NASDAQ PINC opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.40. Premier has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Premier had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Premier will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Insider Activity at Premier

In related news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,091.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Andy Brailo sold 4,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $90,038.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,449.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,091.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,441 shares of company stock worth $2,738,548. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Premier by 265.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

