Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Precision BioSciences worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $7,739,000. 37.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTIL opened at $8.40 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $60.77 million, a PE ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

