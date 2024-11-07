Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.

Powell Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years. Powell Industries has a payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Powell Industries to earn $12.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

NASDAQ POWL traded down $6.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $341.40. 117,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.60. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $350.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.42, for a total transaction of $446,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,711,208.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $642,407.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,628,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,784,768.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.42, for a total transaction of $446,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,711,208.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,350 shares of company stock valued at $14,614,341 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

