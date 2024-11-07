Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.
Powell Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years. Powell Industries has a payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Powell Industries to earn $12.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.
Powell Industries Price Performance
NASDAQ POWL traded down $6.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $341.40. 117,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.60. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $350.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on Powell Industries
Powell Industries Company Profile
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Powell Industries
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Atlassian Is Up +60% in Three Months—What’s Causing the Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.