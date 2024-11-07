PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $42.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $50.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 857.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

