Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

PSTL traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.53. 170,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,964. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $334.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.65, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.15%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

