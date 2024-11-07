Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 290 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,382,000 after buying an additional 73,717 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10,925.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 692,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 686,204 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 240,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,362,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPV stock opened at $93.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.32. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

