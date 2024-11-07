Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $27.62 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 3.8% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $27,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.9% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $100.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $255.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.37 and a 200-day moving average of $120.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

