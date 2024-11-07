Poplar Forest Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC cut its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the period. Equitable accounts for 5.2% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.28% of Equitable worth $38,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Equitable during the first quarter valued at $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the third quarter valued at $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Equitable by 86.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 141.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,263,672.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,596.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,263,672.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,870 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Equitable Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $50.40 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Equitable had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 85.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

